Suspected car thief eluded police by taking Yamanote Line

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who eluded officers seeking to question him by taking the Yamanote Line last year, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 27).

In October, Yoshiyuki Sasaki, of no known occupation, stole a vehicle from a parking lot in Ageo City, Saitma Prefecture. Two months later, officers sought to question him on a voluntary basis about damage to the front of the vehicle on an expressway near JR Gotanda Station in the capital.

According to the Osaki Police Station, Sasaki fled the scene. He then boarded the JR Yamanote Line at Gotanda Station. He took the loop line to JR Shinagawa Station where he jumped from the platform onto the track bed.

Video footage released by the network shows a man carrying a bag who is running across railway tracks and between some utility boxes at Shinagawa Station.

Sasaki denies the allegations. “I do not recall the matter,” the suspect was quoted by police.