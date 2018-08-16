Suicide suspected after boy, 14, killed by train in Sagamihara

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a male middle school student was killed by a train in Sagamihara City on Wednesday, reports Sankei Sports (Aug. 15).

According to the Sagamihara-Kita Police Station, the boy, 14, was struck by a Yokohama Line train after he leaped onto the tracks at JR Hashimoto Station at around 8:30 a.m.

The boy was rushed to a hospital but he was confirmed dead before arrival, police said.

Several witnesses saw the boy leap from a platform onto the tracks. On the day of the incident, the private school the boy attended was in the middle of summer vacation, police said.

The incident caused trains on the line to be delayed between Hachioji and Higashi-Kanagawa stations, inconveniencing 5,000 passengers, according to the Yokohama branch of East Japan Railway.