Skeletal remains found near health center in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains near a health center in Yokohama on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 27).

At just past 10:00 a.m., a male worker removing weeds tipped off police after finding several bones near a parking lot for the Kanagawa Prefectural Mental Health Center, located in the Serigaya area of Konan Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene confirmed the discovery of a head, lower back and thigh. The approximate age and gender of the person are not known, police said.

Near the discovery, police found pants containing a driver’s license for a man aged in his 60s. Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.