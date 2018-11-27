 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Skeletal remains found near health center in Yokohama

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 27, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains near a health center in Yokohama on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 27).

At just past 10:00 a.m., a male worker removing weeds tipped off police after finding several bones near a parking lot for the Kanagawa Prefectural Mental Health Center, located in the Serigaya area of Konan Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene confirmed the discovery of a head, lower back and thigh. The approximate age and gender of the person are not known, police said.

Skeletal remains were found near a health center parking lot in Yokohama on Monday (Twitter)

Near the discovery, police found pants containing a driver’s license for a man aged in his 60s. Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

