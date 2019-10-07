Skeletal remains found in lake of Sendai park

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in a lake at a park in Sendai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 5).

At around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, a local resident tipped off police about “what seems to be a person floating” in the lake, located at Tsurugaya Central Park in Miyagino Ward.

According to the Sendai-Higashi Police Station, the remains were clothed in pants. The gender of the person is not known.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to identify the body and determine the cause death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.