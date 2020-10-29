 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shizuoka: Male corpse found off Nishikigaura cliffs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 29, 2020

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse off a popular sightseeing spot in Atami City on Tuesday, reports the Shizuoka Shimbun (Oct. 27).

Officers found the body of the man floating in the water among the rocks beneath the cliffs at Nishikigaura, which stand around 30 meters high.

The body was clothed only in underwear. He had been dead several hours prior to the discovery, police said.

A body was found beneath the cliffs at Nishikigaura on Tuesday

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a report about a person being stabbed.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of a foul play, an accident or a suicide.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »