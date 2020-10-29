Shizuoka: Male corpse found off Nishikigaura cliffs

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse off a popular sightseeing spot in Atami City on Tuesday, reports the Shizuoka Shimbun (Oct. 27).

Officers found the body of the man floating in the water among the rocks beneath the cliffs at Nishikigaura, which stand around 30 meters high.

The body was clothed only in underwear. He had been dead several hours prior to the discovery, police said.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a report about a person being stabbed.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of a foul play, an accident or a suicide.