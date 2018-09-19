‘Tantra’s Secret’ promises night of seduction in Roppongi

TOKYO (TR) – Straddling the end of summer and the start of fall, September can be often overlooked within the year’s entertainment calendar. However, a very unique opportunity will present itself in Roppongi at the end of the month.

Since opening in 2002, legendary gentlemen’s club Tantra Artistic Lounge has proved to be unlike any other entertainment venue in the capital — and on September 28 and 29 it will host “Tantra’s Secret” night, which will include seductive entertainment by the Tantra girls attired in sexy lingerie.

“It will be a night of bewitching magic with a touch of mystery,” assures the club, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month. “With beautiful and elegant rose petals punctuating the night’s theme, the Tantra girls will dazzle the audience with new routines, promising to make it the party of the year.”

This is an event with something for everyone, including girlfriends and wives. The sophistication and class of the venue brings a fresh take on adult entertainment.

Bookings are already filling up. Book now to secure your place.