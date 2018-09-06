School girl, 15, accused of impersonating bank employee in theft

Gunma (TR) — A female high school student has been arrested for impersonating a bank employee to steal cash from an elderly woman, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 5).

A 15-year-old female high school student from Nerima Ward, Tokyo is suspected to have used an 81-year-old woman’s cash card to withdraw 1 million yen from a convenience store ATM machine in Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture in August.

According to police, a male friend of the suspect first made a fraudulent phone call to the elderly woman to tell her that someone was using her card.

The school girl then visited the woman’s house dressed as a bank employee and collected her cash card, police said.