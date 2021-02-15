Saitama: Skeletal remains of man found in mountains of Tsubata

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the skeletal remains of a man in the town of Tsubata, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Feb. 10).

At 8:30 a.m. on February 8, a 71-year-old male hunter found the skeletal remains in a forest.

According to the Nishi Iruma Police Station, the body is believed to be that of an adult male. No personal items that could assist in his identification were found at the scene.

The body was clothed in a jacket, t-shirt, black pants, black socks and sneakers. A wristwatch was also found at the scene.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the man.