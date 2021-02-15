 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Skeletal remains of man found in mountains of Tsubata

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 15, 2021

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the skeletal remains of a man in the town of Tsubata, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Feb. 10).

At 8:30 a.m. on February 8, a 71-year-old male hunter found the skeletal remains in a forest.

According to the Nishi Iruma Police Station, the body is believed to be that of an adult male. No personal items that could assist in his identification were found at the scene.

The body was clothed in a jacket, t-shirt, black pants, black socks and sneakers. A wristwatch was also found at the scene.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the man.

Published in Japan Breaking News, News and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from Japan Breaking NewsMore posts in Japan Breaking News »