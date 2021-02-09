Saitama: Corpse found in Edogawa River

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a river in Yoshikawa City on Sunday, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Feb. 8).

At around noon, a 70-year-old male passerby reported finding the body between the banks off the Edogawa River.

The gender of the person is not know, the Yoshikawa Police Station said.

The person is believed to be in their 40s to 70s. Of slender build, they stood about 160 centimeters tall, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.