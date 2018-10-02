Saitama: 2 drivers arrested for accident that killed British man

SAITAMA (TR) — Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for fleeing the scene of a two-car accident which left a British confectioner dead in the town of Ina on Sunday. A male driver was also arrested, police said, reports NHK (Oct. 1).

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on September 30 at an intersection in the Sakae area. Grant Andrew McEwan, a 30-year-old British confectioner living in Saitama City, was struck by a car while crossing the intersection and fell to the pavement. He was then hit by another car that then fled the scene.

McEwan was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, according to police.

Approximately an hour after the incident, Hikaru Tanishima, 25, reported herself to the police, stating, “I might have run someone over.” Police then arrested Tanishima for hit-and-run causing injury and negligent driving.

Tanishima has admitted the charges. “I became scared and fled,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The first vehicle to strike McEwan was driven by Matsubara Eiichiro, a 54-year-old company worker from Sayama city who has been accused of negligent driving resulting in death. Tanashima was driving the second vehicle, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.