Saitama: Woman plunges to death from bridge over Arakawa River

SAITAMA (TR) – A woman died after plunging from a bridge in Kawaguchi City on Wednesday, police said, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Oct. 15).

At around 12:20 a.m., police received a report about indicating that a “person jumped from the Shin-Arakawa Bridge.”

According to the Kawaguchi Police Station, a search of the water commenced. At around 9:00 a.m., the crew found the body floating face-down in the riverbed about 500 meters from the bridge.

The body showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

Believed to be in her 20s to 50, the woman stood about 160 centimeters tall. She was wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

In addition to confirming the identity of the woman, police are seeking the cause of death.