 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Skeletal remains found in Tokorozawa forest

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 11, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in a forest in Tokorozawa City on Sunday, reports TBS News (Nov. 10).

At just before 8:00 a.m., a woman collecting trash tipped off police after finding the remains.

According to police, the body was clothed. A wallet also found at the scene contained a health insurance card.

Skeletal remains were found in a forest in Tokorozawa City on Sunday (Twitter)

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as foul play or the result of an accident.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »