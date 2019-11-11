Saitama: Skeletal remains found in Tokorozawa forest

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in a forest in Tokorozawa City on Sunday, reports TBS News (Nov. 10).

At just before 8:00 a.m., a woman collecting trash tipped off police after finding the remains.

According to police, the body was clothed. A wallet also found at the scene contained a health insurance card.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as foul play or the result of an accident.