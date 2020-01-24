Saitama: Skeletal remains found in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains at an apartment in Niiza City, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Jan. 23).

At around 1:40 pm on Wednesday, the owner and a court representative alerted police after discovering the corpse atop a blanket on the first-floor of the two-story apartment, located in the Kurihara area.

The gender of the body is not known. The unit was locked at the time of the discovery, the Niiza Police Station said.

According to police, the owner and the court representative entered the unit using a duplicate key to evict the tenant due to rent in arrears.

A 60-year-old man lives in the apartment. He dropped out of contact after paying the rent for March, 2018.

Police are now seeking to identify the corpse.