Saitama: School girl hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – A high school girl, 17, was hit and killed by a train in Ageo City on Wednesday, an incident that police are considering a suicide, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 31).

At around 7:50 a.m., the girl, a resident of Koshigaya City, was hit and killed by a JR Utsunomiya Line train at a crossing between Higashi-Omiya and Hasuda stations, according ot the Ageo Police Station.

Prior to hitting the girl, the driver of the train saw her standing on the tracks but was unable to apply the brakes in time to avert the collision. No passengers were injuried, police said.

According to the Omiya branch of East Japan Railway Co., caused six lines in both directions to be suspended and another 18 to be delayed for about 90 minutes. The incident inconvenienced about 35,000 commuters.