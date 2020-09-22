Saitama: Man’s corpse found in Kawagoe river

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s corpse in a river in Kawagoe City last week, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Sept. 19).

At around 11:20 a.m. on September 18, a fisherman alerted police after find the body floating face-down near a bank of the Iruma River.

According to the Kawagoe Police Station, the heavily decayed body showed no signs of external wounds.

Believed to be aged in his 30s to 70s, the man stood up to 185 centimeters tall. The body was clothed in a blue shirt, blue jeans and sports shoes.

In addition to determining the cause of death, police are seeking to identify the body.