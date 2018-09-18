Saitama: Man suspected in more than 100 tire-slashing incidents

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who is suspected in more than 100 tire-slashing incidents in Kasukabe City dating back to last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 13).

At around 8:25 p.m. on July 16, Takashi Yokoda, of no known occupation, allegedly slashed 10 tires on three vehicles in a parking lot in the Bingonishi area of the city.

Yokoda, who has been accused of causing property damage, denies the allegations, according to police.

Yokoda, a resident of Kasukabe, surfaced as a person of interest for police an examination of security camera footage and an eyewitness report.

Police believe Yokoda also slashed tires on 106 vehicles in the city between December of last year and January. In July, he is suspected of slashing tires on 30 vehicles. The damage from the crimes is estimated at 6.55 million yen.

The arrest is the second for Yokoda. On August 8, he allegedly stole a motorbike from the parking lot of a supermarket.