Saitama: Man plunges to death from apartment in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – A man died after plunging from an apartment building in the town of Ogawa over the weekend in an apparent suicide, police said, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Sept. 22).

At around 6:50 a.m. on September 20, a resident of the building alerted police after finding the man collapsed on the grounds outside.

According to officers from the Ogawa Police Station arriving at the scene, the man is believed to have leaped to his death from an emergency staircase in the building. The resident heard a loud sound just before finding the man collapsed outside.

The man stood about 173 centimeters tall. With short hair, he was wearing a blue short-sleeve polo shirt and white sports shoes.

Police are now seeking to identify the man.