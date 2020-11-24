 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man hit and killed by Tobu Isesaki Line train in apparent suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 24, 2020

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police believe a man took his life by crossing into the path of a train in Kasukabe City last week, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Nov. 23).

At around 3:35 p.m. on November 22, the man was hit and killed by a Tobu Isesaki Line train between Obukuro and Takesato stations.

The man gained access to the track by jumping over a barricade for the railway, the Kasukabe Police Station said.

The man’s bag was found at the scene, police said.

According to Tobu Railway Co., the incident caused 41 trains in both directions to be delayed up to 28 minutes, inconveniencing about 11,000 commuters.

