Saitama: Man cutting weeds finds male corpse in riverbed

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s corpse in a riverbed in Kazo City, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Oct. 26).

An the afternoon of October 26, a male worker cutting weeds along the Aogehori River in the Shimotakayanagi area alerted a co-worker about the discovery of the body, which was clothed only in underwear. The co-worker then tipped off police.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body lying face-up. The man was confirmed dead at the scene. No personal articles were found in the immediate area, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s to 60s, the man, of medium build, stood around 160 centimeters tall.

In addition to treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play, police are working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.