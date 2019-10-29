 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saitama: Man, 68, accused in fatal assault of wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 29, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the fatal assault of his wife in Sakado City last week, reports NHK (Oct. 28).

On the night of October 25, Hisao Nagase allegedly shoved down and kicked his wife, 68-year-old Hisai, at their residence.

After the incident, Nagase alerted emergency services. “My wife is not moving,” he reportedly said.

Hisai was confirmed dead at a hospital at just past 11:00 a.m. on October 27, police said.

The day after the incident, police accused Nagase of inflicting injury. “When my wife got emotionally unstable, I tried to shake her off me and wound up shoving her down,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against Nagase to manslaughter.

