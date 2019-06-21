Saitama: Man, 66, accused of stabbing woman in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a male security guard over the alleged stabbing of a female acquaintance at her residence in Kawaguchi City on Friday, reports Kyodo News (June 21).

At around 6:00 a.m., Takeshi Okada allegedly used a knife to stab the woman, 51, in the chest at the residence, located in Sakaecho area.

The woman sustained serious injuries but was able to speak upon being transported to a hospital, the Kawaguchi Police Station said.

Officers later accused Okada, a resident of Narita City, Chiba Prefecture, of attempted murder. It was not revealed whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

After the incident, Okada telephoned police. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman lying face-up inside the residence.