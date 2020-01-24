Saitama: Man, 26, accused of abducting teenage girl met online

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a high school girl he met online, reports the Sankei Shimbun

Between Sunday and Wednesday, Mitsuo Yoshino, a company employee living in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama City, allegedly kept the girl, 18, at his residence.

Yoshino, who was arrested on suspicion of abducting a minor on Thursday, admits to the allegations. “I knew she was a minor,” the suspect said.

The girl lives in Saitama Prefecture. On around January 10, Yoshino exchanged messages with the her on Twitter. “Do you want to come to my place?” he reportedly wrote.

After the mother of the girl reported her missing, she was found at an unspecified location in Tokyo on Wednesday. The girl was unharmed, police said.