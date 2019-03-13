Saitama: Male corpse found near car burning on expressway in Kawagoe

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation after the corpse of a man was found near a vehicle burning on an expressway in Kawagoe City, reports (Mar. 6).

At around 12:35 a.m. on March 6, a 45-year-old man tipped off police about a “vehicle on fire” on the Kanetsu Expressway in the Imafuku area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the vehicle stopped in the far left lane of the three-lane expressway, causing traffic to back up. The man’s corpse was found lying face-down about 10 meters away at the edge of the pavement.

There were no signs that the vehicle struck struck another vehicle or the median. In addition seeking the identity of the man, police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The owner of the vehicle is a woman in her 40s who lives in Saitama. The relative whom she lent the vehicle cannot be reached, police said.

The incident caused the expressway to experience delays of more than 4 hours between the Kawagoe and Tokorozawa interchanges, police said.