Saitama: Female university student hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saiamta Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a female university student was hit and killed by a train in Okegawa City on Saturday, reports the Saitama Shimbun (June 9).

According to the Ageo Police Station, a JR Takasaki Line limited express train hit and killed the woman, 22, after she sat down on the track bed between Kitamoto and Okegawa stations at around 9:35 a.m.

Prior to the collision with the woman, the driver of the train applied the brakes, but the maneuver was not done in time, police said.

Based on footage taken by a camera mounted on the train, police suspect that the woman intentionally took her life.

According to the Takasaki branch of East Japan Railway, the incident caused 25 trains to be suspended or delayed for up to one hour and 34 minutes, inconveniencing 22,000 commuters.