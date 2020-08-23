Saitama: Corpse of woman found in river in Yashio

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a river in Yashio City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Aug. 22).

At around 10:20 a.m., the body of the woman, believed to be in her 40s to 60s, was found in the Naka River.

According to police, the woman, with a slim build, stood about 155 centimeters tall. The body showed no signs of external wounds.

Based on the stage of decay, she is believed to have died several days prior to the discovery, police said.

No personal items were found at the scene. The woman was clothed in a camisole and shorts.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identify the woman. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.