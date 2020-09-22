Saitama: Corpse of woman found in river in Hanno

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in Hanno City over the weekend, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Sept. 21).

At around 6:25 a.m. on September 20, a man walking his dog alerted police after finding the corpse floating face-up in the Iruma River.

According to the Hanno Police Station, the body exhibited no signs of external wounds. No personal articles were found at the scene.

Believed to be in her 40s to 70s, the woman stood about 150 centimeters tall. She was attired in a gray and white short-sleeve shirt, black pants and black sports shoes.

In addition to determining the cause of death, police are seeking to identify the body.