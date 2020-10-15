Saitama: ‘Cluster’ of coronavirus infections found at Philippine pub in Warabi

SAITAMA (TR) – Seven persons connected to a hostess club in Warabi City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Saitama prefectural government has revealed.

As of Wednesday, six female employees, aged in their 20s to 50s, and one male customer of Philippine Pub Tropical had tested positive — making it a “cluster” of infections, meaning five or more.

The club closed on October 6 after the first positive result was discovered. A total of 51 customers that visited the club over the previous four days were located.

As for precautions against the spread of the coronavirus, the club was taking the temperatures of customers and requiring the use of breathing masks. However, the seating area lacked proper prevention measures, the prefecture said.

The prefecture is continuing to seek out persons who came into contact with those who tested positive. Persons who visited the club between October 2 and 6 are advised to visit a health center.

The prefecture also said that the number of infections connected to a theater troupe in Saitama City has reached 73.