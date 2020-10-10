Saitama: ‘Cluster’ of coronavirus infections found among foreigners

SAITAMA (TR) – Seventeen foreigners attending technical schools in the prefecture have tested posted for the novel coronavirus, the government said on Friday, reports NHK (Oct. 9).

According to the government, the foreigners, men and women aged in their 20s and 30s, live in Sakado, Kawagoe and Higashimatsuyama cities.

The group is considered a source of a “cluster” of infections — meaning more than five, the government said.

Of the 17 persons, 16 work work part-time at the same transportation company. During breaks, they used the same vehicle to go shopping.

On October 2, one of the foreigners was confirmed positive. Between then and Friday, the other 16 positive tests were recorded.

Since the start of the pandemic, the prefecture has recorded 4,948 infections.