Saitama: 2 emaciated corpses found in Niiza residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after two emaciated corpses of a man and woman were found in a residence in Niiza City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 25).

At just before 3:00 a.m., the landlord of the unit, located in the Shinbori area, and an employee for a building management company entered the residence and found the bodies lying face-up inside.

According to police, the persons are believed to be the occupants, a man in his 80s and his wife, aged in her 70s. They likely died between two and three weeks before the discovery.

Both bodies were noticeably thin. Based on the circumstances at the scene, it is believed the man died before his wife.

Neither body showed signs of external wounds, and the interior of the residence had not been ransacked, police said.

The landlord and employee from the management company visited the residence after noticing an accumulation of newspapers outside.

In addition to confirming the the identities of the bodies, police are seeking to determine the causes of death.