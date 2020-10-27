Saga: Corpse found in river identified as missing Fukuoka woman

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police on Monday revealed that a corpse found in a river in Tosu City earlier this month is that of an elderly woman who had been reported missing, reports the Saga Shimbun (Oct. 26).

At around 3:25 p.m. on October 22, a fisherman in his 50s reported the body floating in the Homan River about 600 meters south of the Sakai Higashi Bridge in the Mizuyamach area.

According to the Tosu Police Station, the results of a DNA analysis revealed that the body is that of a woman in her 80s living in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

A relative living with the woman in Fukuoka City — located about 30 kilometers from Tosu — had reported her missing to police in the middle of this month.

Police previously said that the woman had been dead for a couple of days before the discovery. Her body showed no signs of external wounds.

Police did not reveal whether the cause of death is known.