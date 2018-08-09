Quick-thinking ‘Yakult lady’ foils fraud attempt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man whose attempt to defraud a woman in Suginami Ward was foiled by a quick-thinking female employee at a drinks company, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 8).

On the morning of August 1, the woman, aged in her 60s, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a representative of the Financial Services Agency who falsely claimed that her bank card was being abused by a third party and needed to be replaced.

The woman then consulted with a female employee, aged in her 50s, of drinks company Yakult Co. who had come to the residence to make a delivery. The employee, often referred to as a “Yakult lady,” then tipped off police.

Officers subsequently apprehended Hiromasa Miyata, of no known occupation, on suspicion of fraud when he arrived at the residence to collect the card. He was found to be in possession of an identification card for the “Financial Services Agency” that included his photograph.

The suspect admits to the allegations. “On Twitter, I saw a job listed that paid 30,000 yen,” the suspect was quoted by police.