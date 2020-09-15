Prison inmate dies after found with face in bucket; suicide suspected

CHIBA (TR) – A male inmate at the Chiba Prison died last week after he was found unconscious, the prison has revealed, reports Chiba Nippo (Sept. 11).

At around 4:10 a.m. on September 9, a guard making rounds found the man, aged in his 60s, in a prone position with his face inside a water-filled plastic bucket inside his cell.

The man was unconscious upon being sent to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, the prison said.

According to the prison, evidence inside his cell indicated that he intentionally took his life.

Twenty minutes before the man was found, a guard found the man sitting atop his futon in the cell. As well, plastic buckets are available in cells in the prison for cleaning purposes, the prison added.

“It is regrettable that an inmate died,” said the prison chief. “In addition to thoroughly investigating [the matter], I want to work to prevent a recurrence.”