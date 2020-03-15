Police officer heading women’s safety division accused of molesting female reporter

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are considering punishing an officer who heads a safety division following accusations that he molested a female reporter, reports Shizuoka Asahi Television (Mar. 6).

On two occasions in December and January, the 54-year-old officer, who heads a personal safety division for women and children, is alleged to have forcibly kissed the reporter and fondled her body on a road in Shizuoka City.

“Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the officer was quoted by police. According to NHK, he added that his “loses inhibitions when drunk.”

The matter emerged after the media organization lodged a complaint with police.

“We will consider a punishment based on the results of investigation,” a Shizuoka Prefectural Police spokesperson said.