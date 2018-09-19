 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Police find woman’s corpse, daughter hanged in Adachi residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 19, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after finding the decayed corpse of an elderly woman inside a residence she shares with her daughter, who was found hanged nearby, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 18).

At just before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a welfare officer tipped off police after observing a “foul smell” coming from inside the residence, located in Adachi Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found the skeletal remains of the woman, aged in her 70s, lying on a futon in the living room. Another woman, believed to be her daughter, aged in her 40s, was discovered hanged nearby.

The daughter was rushed to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead, police said.

A neighbor confirmed seeing the daughter outside the residence on Monday, police said.

Police believe the woman died due to an unspecified reason before the daughter committed suicide.

