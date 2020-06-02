Osaka: Woman found with knife in neck in apparent attempted suicide

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating a suspected attempted suicide after a woman was found stabbed in Osaka City on Monday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (June 1).

At around 5:30 p.m., a male passerby to a footpath in the Hamaguchinishi area of Suminoe Ward reported that “a woman is collapsed with knife in her neck.”

The elderly woman was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police found another knife near the woman along with carry cart that is believed to be hers. However, no documents that could be used to identify the woman were discovered.

Police are now working to confirm her identity.