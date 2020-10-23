Osaka: Man dies in apparent suicide via gunshots

OSAKA (TR) – A man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a residence in Osaka City’s Kita Ward, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 23).

At around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, police entered the 23rd-floor residence and found the man collapsed on a sofa in the living room.

An examination of the body revealed what seemed to be gunshot wounds to the head and chest. A gun-like object was in his left hand. As well, what appeared to be another revolver and an automatic were nearby.

The occupant of the unit is a man in his 60s who lives alone. Police visited after an employee at a bar he frequented told police that he had “not been seen for five days.”

The interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked.

However, what is believed to be a suicide note was found inside. “Give my body to my brother,” it read, according to police.