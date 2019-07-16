Osaka: Man, 44, accused of attacking customer at hostess club with fire extinguisher

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 16, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old male company employee over the alleged assault of a male customer at a “snack” hostess club in Osaka City’s Taisho Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 16).

At around 3:00 a.m. on May 18, Akihisa Ichimaru allegedly kicked head of the victim of the victim inside a second-floor stairwell. He also assaulted his body with a fire extinguisher.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including a cerebral contusion and broken bones in the face, police said.

Ichimaru, who has been accused of attempted murder, partially denies the allegations. “I kicked [him] but I do not remember where,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I do not know anything about a fire extinguisher.”

Prior to the incident, the suspect, who was drunk at the time, and the victim got into a dispute inside the club. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

