Osaka: Man, 20, nabbed in ¥5 million swindle of elderly couple

OSAKA (TR) – After an appeal to the public in seeking the perpetrator behind the swindling of an elderly couple, Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of fraud, report the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 8).

In May, the couple, living in Nishiyodogawa Ward, Osaka City, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be their son who said that he needed money to cover a court settlement for a loss in trading a virtual currency.

Thereafter, Sho Fujii allegedly posed a representative from a law office when he arrived at the residence and collected 5 million yen in cash, according to the Nishiyodogawa Police Station.

In appealing to the public in June, police released images showing the suspect, wearing a dark suit and holding a mobile phone, at the time he collected the money.

Police did not reveal if Fujii admits to the allegations.