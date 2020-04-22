Osaka: Corpse of woman found floating in river along with ¥3 million

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse and more than 3 million yen in cash in a river in Settsu City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 22).

At around 2:35 p.m., a person at the shore of the Yodo River in the Hitotsuya area tipped off police about a “person collapsed” in the water.

Officers from the Moriguchi Police Station arriving at the river found the woman floating face-down on the surface of the water more than 10 meters from the bank. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

An examination of a backpack carried by the woman revealed 3.25 million yen in cash, including bills and coins, inside several envelopes. The backpack also contained two stones weighing about 1 kilogram each.

The body was clothed in a black jacket, pants and sport shoes, police said.

The person who found the body was a male windsurfer. He then alerted his acquaintance on the shore.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.