Osaka cops: Woman, boy suspected of leaping to their deaths from Konohana Bridge

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police suspect that a woman and boy leaped to their deaths from a suspension bridge in Konohana Ward, Osaka City on Sunday, reports Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 4).

At around 3:55 p.m., a passerby to the Konohana Bridge tipped off police after finding sandals and a coat placed at a guardrail. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman and boy floating in the water about 300 meters south of the bridge.

Both persons, each attired entirely in black clothing, were later confirmed dead at a hospital. Neither body exhibited signs of external wounds, the Konohana Police Station said.

The persons were later identified as a 22-year-old woman from Chuo Ward and an 18-year-old boy from Fukushima Ward. It is not known if they were acquaintances, police said.

The Konohana Bridge has a main span with a length of 300 meters. That span was the largest in the world for a self-anchored suspension bridge at the time of its completion in 1990.