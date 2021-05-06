Okinawa police seek help identifying skull found in Yomitan

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a human skull found in the village of Yomitan last year, reports the Okinawa Times (April 28).

On January 26, 2020, a male worker cutting weeds in a meadow in the Zakimi area found the skull.

According to the Kadena Police Station, the skull belongs to a man aged in his 50s or above. No other body parts or personal articles were found at the scene.

The man is believed to have been dead for up to one decade, police said.

A set of seven sketches released to the public by police show a man with a variety of hair styles. In the first, he is shown bald. The subsequent sketches show him with progressively more hair.

Persons with information are advised to call the Kadena Police Station at 09-956-0110.