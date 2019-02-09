 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okinawa: Woman found dead, man injured in Nago hotel

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 10, 2019

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead and a man injured in a hotel in Nago City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Feb. 9).

At around 11:30 a.m., a hotel staff member tipped off police after finding the woman collapsed in the room. Officers arriving at the scene found her lying face-up atop a bed.

The woman, whose body suffered external injuries, was confirmed dead at the scene, the Nago Police Station said.

A middle-aged man was also found unconscious in the room. He was transported to a hospital with an injury to his hand. Inside the ambulance, he regained consciousness and said, “I stabbed the woman.”

The security camera footage showed the man entering the room with the woman on Friday. On Saturday, the staff member checked the room, which was locked, when they failed to check out.

In seeking the cause of death of the woman, police plan to question the man once he recovers from his injuries.

