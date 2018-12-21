Okinawa: Skeletal remains of man found near war-remembrance park

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the skeletal remains of a man near a war-remembrance park in Itoman City on Monday, reports the Okinawa Times (Dec. 21).

According to the Itoman Police Station, the remains were found at the base of a cliff roughly 20 meters below the Okinawa Senseki Quasi-National Park.

Believed to be in his 50s or 60s, the man was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue pants and black sports shoes. He was also in the possession of a wristwatch and two keys, police said.

The Okinawa Senseki Quasi-National Park is located near World War II battlefields. Once a prefectural park, it was re-designated as a quasi-national park upon the return of Okinawa by the U.S. to the Japanese government in 1972.