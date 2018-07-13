Okinawa: High school boy dies in plunge from apartment building

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a first-year high school boy died following what is believed to have been a plunge from an apartment building in the town of Yonabaru on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (July 12).

At around 3:30 p.m., a resident of the building tipped off police, saying that a boy was found collapsed and bleeding from his head on the grounds after a loud sound.

The boy, 15, was transported in a state of cardiac arrest to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, according to police.

The boy did not live in the building. His backpack containing his student identification card was found on a ninth-floor stairwell, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the boy plunging from the building in a case as that is being treated as the result of an accident, foul play or suicide.