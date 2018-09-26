 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okinawa: Decayed corpse found in Nanjo residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 26, 2018

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a corpse was found in the residence of an 88-year-old woman in Nanjo City on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 26).

At around 6:30 p.m., the heavily decayed body was found by a female acquaintance of the woman after she observed an accumulation of newspapers at the residence, according to police.

Police have been not been able to reach the occupant, leading them to believe the body is hers.

A decayed corpse was found in a residence in Nanjo City on Tuesday (Twitter)

With the results of an autopsy revealing the existence of bone fractures in several locations of the skull, police are treating the case as the result of foul play.

The woman lives alone in the residence. Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.

