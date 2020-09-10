Okinawa: 2 male corpses found in canal, along beach

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the discovery of two male corpses in separate locations on the main island of the prefecture over the past two weeks, reports the Okinawa Times (Sept. 10).

At just past 1:00 p.m. on Monday, a passerby by found the body of a man in his 50s or 60s in a canal in the Tomari area of the village of Nakagusuku, Nakagami District.

According to the Ginowan Police Station, the man, with short hair, was of medium build and stood about 150 centimeters tall.

The body was clothed in an orange short-sleeve polo shirt, dark blue trousers and athletic shoes. He was in possession of a shopping bag.

Persons with information on this case are advised to call the Ginowan Police Station at 098-898-1001.

The second body was found along a beach in the Wakugawa area of the village of Nakagin, Kunigami District on August 29.

The Motobu Police Station has confirmed the identity of the body as that of a man in his 70s living in the area. Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.