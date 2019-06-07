Okinawa: 10 youths used code in marijuana-related crimes

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of 10 youths, including 5 high school students, for marijuana-related crimes that the suspects carried out using a secret code, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 6).

Between December and May, police arrested and sent to prosecutors the 10 boys and girls, aged 16 to 19, for either possessing, handing over or receiving the banned drug on Okinawa Main Island.

In once case, a female high school student was arrested for possessing marijuana at her residence in April. As well, a 19-year-old girl, of no known occupation, was accused of supplying the aforementioned girl with the drug.

One high school student told police, “I smoked out of curiosity.”

According to police, the youths circulated marijuana between themselves. In doing so, they communicated on a social-networking service in which they used a code. For example, the word marijuana was “yasai” (vegetable).

Police are continuing the investigation, believing that other youths are involved in marijuana-related crimes.