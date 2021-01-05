Oita police nab 6 youths over pachinko parlor robbery

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have arrested six youths over the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Nakatsu City, reports the Nishi Nippon Shimnbun (Jan. 4).

According to the Nakatsu Police Station, the youths, aged 17 and 18, include an employee in the construction industry and a high school student.

At around 12:50 a.m. on Monday, the suspects worked together to use at least one knife to hold up a male employee in the parking lot of parlor Maruhan at around closing time.

The suspects then brought the employee to the parlor office and took about 3 million yen in cash from the safe. They also stole the wallets of two other male and female employees before fleeing.

Later that day, an officer on patrol in Beppu City, about 50 kilometers away, found the suspects inside a vehicle.

During voluntary questioning, the officer found them to be in possession of a large amount of money.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.