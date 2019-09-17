Oita: Girl, 12, plunges to death from apartment in apparent suicide

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a middle school girl plunged to her death from an apartment building in Oita City on Monday in an apparent suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 16).

At around 7:15 p.m., a resident of the building, located in the Senzai area, tipped off police after finding the girl, 12, collapsed in an adjacent parking lot.

The girl was later transported to a hospital where she was confirmed dead at around 8:40 p.m., the Oita-Chuo Police Station said.

The girl lived in another unspecified location in the city, police said.

Based on security camera footage and other evidence at the scene, police suspect that the girl took her life by intentionally leaping from the building.