 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oita: Girl, 12, plunges to death from apartment in apparent suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 17, 2019

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a middle school girl plunged to her death from an apartment building in Oita City on Monday in an apparent suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 16).

At around 7:15 p.m., a resident of the building, located in the Senzai area, tipped off police after finding the girl, 12, collapsed in an adjacent parking lot.

The girl was later transported to a hospital where she was confirmed dead at around 8:40 p.m., the Oita-Chuo Police Station said.

A girl plunged to her death in Oita City in Monday (Twitter)

The girl lived in another unspecified location in the city, police said.

Based on security camera footage and other evidence at the scene, police suspect that the girl took her life by intentionally leaping from the building.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »