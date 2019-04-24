Oita: Corpses of man and woman found in hotel

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of a man and a woman inside a hotel in Oita City, reports the Oita Broadcasting System (Apr. 22).

According to police, the male body likely is that of a man in his 20s from Hyogo Prefecture. Meanwhile, the other is believed to be that of a woman, aged in her 30s, who resides in Oita City.

At just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers working off a tip entered a room of the hotel and found the woman lying face-up atop a bed. The man was discovered hanged with a rope from a door.

Neither body exhibited signs of external wounds, and the interior of the room showed no indications that a struggle had taken place, police said.

The day before the discovery, members of the family of the woman reported her missing. As well, Hyogo Prefectural Police last week made an inquiry with local police about whether the man was in Oita.

Officers entered the room after receiving information that they both were inside.

The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.